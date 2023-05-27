Good news for Chelsea! Christopher Nkunku wins Bundesliga Golden Boot despite missing three months through injury

- Nkunku scored 16 league goals
- Was injured for three months
- Set to join Chelsea this summer
WHAT HAPPENED? Nkunku signed off his spell at Leipzig in some style, as he scored twice in a 4-2 win over Schalke. The goals have ensured he claims the 2023-24 Golden Boot, as he scored 16 times, alongside Werder Bremen's Niclas Fullkrug.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The versatile ace is set to link up with Chelsea this summer and his feat is all the more impressive given his injury record. He missed a total of three months with a torn knee ligament and then a torn muscle fibre. Still, he has managed to match Fullkrug punch for punch, and has one more game before he heads to Stamford Bridge; Leipzig play Eintracht Frankfurt in the DFB-Pokal final next weekend.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
Getty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR NKUNKU? He will link up with Chelsea and incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino after the club agreed a €60 million (£52m/$64m) deal, although the transfer has yet to be officially confirmed.