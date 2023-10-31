'It's not fair' - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino pinpoints key reason for Blues' poor start to the season

Mauricio Pochettino has explained why Chelsea have got off to a nightmare start this season.

Pochettino explained Chelsea's struggles

Missing key players like Nkunku

Chelsea next face Blackburn

WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino has not had the best of starts to his journey as Chelsea manager as the club have managed to win just five out of the 12 matches they have played this campaign. While explaining the Blues' poor results, the Argentine pointed out that injuries to key players like Christopher Nkunku - who is yet to play a competitive match for the club - have affected performances.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters, Pochettino said: "I think it's not fair to talk because I think so many details happen and you need always some luck. I think one of the situations that happens is the injury of Nkunku. That is the player that we signed with the objective to provide the team with goals and help to be in a different position.

"Some circumstances that have arrived in a period that sometimes when we were leaving momentum, you need help. Like the games, we showed we created chances and we didn't score. We play really well in too many games but we didn't get what we deserved and some teams with on one shot on target score twice. The circumstances are the circumstances and we cannot complain but I think we deserve more if we talk about our performance. But sometimes we need to see ourselves and be critics, we need to be more aggressive in this type of period and maybe give more."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After going unbeaten in four consecutive games, which included a draw against in-form Arsenal, Chelsea went back to square one as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brentford during the weekend. Despite the loss, the former Tottenham coach claimed that his team commanded the game and did not deserve to lose the clash.

The Blues boss added: "In the last game, we had chances, we were better than Brentford. Brentford played with the block very low and were only waiting for some counter-attacks. In the first half, they didn't create one chance and the first chance we conceded. We need to be more aggressive and it's not enough and we need to criticise ourselves and be better and it's not enough at the moment."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Pochettino's side will aim to get back to winning ways on Wednesday when they take on Blackburn Rovers in a Carabao Cup round of 16 tie.