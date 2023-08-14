Chelsea aren't done yet! Blues close to agreeing terms with Crystal Palace's Michael Olise ahead of potential £45m move

Chelsea are close to agreeing personal terms with Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise as their spending splurge looks set to continue.

Olise close to agreeing to Chelsea move

Chelsea keen on £45m transfer

Olise could follow Caicedo and Lavia

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea hope to secure a £45 million ($57m) deal for the Crystal Palace attacker and now almost have things sorted on the player side, according to the Evening Standard. Manchester City have also been linked with the Frenchman this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Signing Olise from Palace could take Chelsea's summer spending above the £400 million ($507m) mark. Mauricio Pochettino's side have just snatched Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo from under the noses of Liverpool after agreeing a £115m ($146m) deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Blues are also keen on signing Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia, although on Monday Liverpool had a £60m ($76m) offer accepted by the Championship club.

WHAT NEXT FOR OLISE AND CHELSEA?: Palace are reluctant to sell Olise, although manager Roy Hodgson has previously admitted that the club face a fight to keep the 21-year-old. Whether Chelsea manage to get their man remains to be seen.