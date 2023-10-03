Hammer blow for Chelsea! Ben Chilwell recovery timeframe worse than first feared as England international's injury nightmare continues

- Chilwell's recovery timeframe extended
- Injured hamstring against Brighton
- Chelsea's injury woes continue
WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea have been dealt a hammer blow as full-back and vice-captain Chilwell is set to spend the next two months on the sidelines after he suffered a hamstring injury during the Blues' Carabao Cup clash against Brighton last week.
Standard Sport had initially claimed that the experienced defender could remain sidelined up to four weeks but the Telegraph now claims that Chilwell will be absent until at least December - and it's not even guaranteed that he will return this year.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The English international's injury news comes as a huge blow for the Blues, who already have a long list of injured players. While players like Christopher Nkunku, Reece James, Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana are out on a long term basis, stars like Nicolas Jackson, Moises Caicedo, Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka have small fitness concerns.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Next Match
Getty
WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? In the absence of Chilwell, Pochettino is likely to field Marc Cucurella in the left-back position when the Blues next face Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League.