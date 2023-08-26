'Shooting practice for me' - Chelsea captain Ben Chilwell sees funny side after being blasted for 'awful mistake' against Luton

Ben Chilwell was blasted for an "awful mistake" against Luton Town that saw him squander an easy chance in the second half.

Chelsea beat Luton Town 3-0

Chilwell missed an easy chance

Jamie Carragher blasted defender for mistake

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea registered a comfortable 3-0 victory over Luton at Stamford Bridge on Friday thanks to a brace from Raheem Sterling and a third by Nicolas Jackson. However, the margin could have been bigger if Chilwell was a bit more clinical in front of goal.

The left-back darted into the box with three defenders around him. Yet he did have a clear sight at goal with only keeper Thomas Kaminski to beat. However, Chilwell chose square the ball to Sterling, who was in a worse position.

He immediately had his hands in his head realising what he had done as his pass was cleared for a corner and Jamie Carragher blasted the defender for his "awful" mistake.

Article continues below

"I can’t believe what I’ve just seen,’ the Liverpool legend said on Sky Sports.

"We had just been talking about Ben Chilwell’s role in an attacking sense and it looked like he was going to make me eat my words. But that was just bizarre! He drives through the middle and he is in the centre of the goal, unmarked. Unbelievable! It’s awful. It really is. Such poor decision making.

"Maybe he was reluctant to use his right foot, or lost his bearings a little? Just trying to find excuses as to why he wouldn’t shoot there. The goal was right in front of him. If Luton get back into the game, that moment will certainly be looked at," he said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, that miss did not prove costly as Chelsea picked up all three points. Chilwell could even afford to have a laugh at himself after the game. He shared an Instagram post and wrote: "Absolute honour to lead the boys out tonight at the bridge 💙 Ps. Shooting practise for me tomorrow 🥴🤣"

WHAT NEXT? Chilwell will look to make amends for his mistake on Wednesday when Chelsea face AFC Wimbledon in an EFL Cup second-round fixture.