Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool! Blues agree £58m deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton as Reds miss out on another transfer target

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Romeo Lavia from Southampton, with the player turning down a move to Liverpool.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lavia was reported to have chosen Stamford Bridge over a switch to the Reds on Monday. Now, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea have agreed a deal with Southampton. They are set to pay an initial £53m ($67m) for Lavia's services, with a potential £5m ($6.3m) in add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lavia's move to the Blues comes after they also beat Liverpool to the signing of Moises Caicedo, who joined the club from Brighton in a British-record £115m ($146m) deal on Monday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The midfielder is set to become Chelsea's eighth new signing of the summer transfer window, after the likes of Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson and Robert Sanchez. There could be further fresh faces to come as well.

WHAT NEXT? The Blues are set to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace imminently. The Blues triggered his release clause on Tuesday, though their approach has angered the Eagles hierarchy.