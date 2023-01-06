Chelsea complete £13m signing of Andrey Santos as teenage midfielder seals switch from Vasco da Gama

Vasco da Gama have confirmed that Andrey Santos has completed a move to Chelsea in a deal that is worth an initial £13 million ($15m).

Talented youngster linking up with Blues

Plenty of potential to be unlocked

Long-term planning at Stamford Bridge

WHAT HAPPENED? GOAL revealed back in December that the Blues were closing in on a deal that would see them buy into the potential of the Brazilian wonderkid. Santos did have a release clause in his contract with Vasco that was worth £35m (€40m/$42m), but a switch to Stamford Bridge that includes a number of add-ons will not reach that mark.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Santos is now preparing to move to England at 18 years of age and just 38 senior appearances made for the club that helped to launch his career.

WHAT THEY SAID: Vasco have said in a statement on the club’s official website: “Vasco da Gama agreed this Friday (01/06) the permanent transfer of the athlete Andrey Santos to European football. Born in the youth ranks of Gigante da Colina, the midfielder will defend the colours of Chelsea, from England, in the coming seasons.The youngster will end his first spell at the club from Sao Januario at the age of 18 with 38 appearances and eight goals.

“In Sao Januario since 2011, Andrey Santos started his career in futsal and it didn't take long to become the main reference of the 2004 Generation. In 2021, after debuting in a Carioca Championship match, Andrey Santos became the youngest player to ever play for Vasco da Gama in the 21st Century, leaving behind names like Talles Magno, Paulinho and Philippe Coutinho. The definitive promotion of Andrey Santos to the professional ranks, however, only happened last season, during the dispute of the Brazilian Championship.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

GOAL

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen what Chelsea’s immediate plans are for the teenage box-to-box specialist as a potential loan move has been mooted.