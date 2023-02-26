Chelsea lose another captain as Thiago Silva forced off through injury inside 20 minutes against Spurs

Chelsea suffered another rotten slice of luck in their Premier League clash at Tottenham, as Thiago Silva was forced off through injury.

Azpilicueta unavailable after head injury

Brazilian defender took the armband

Replaced by Fofana in the first half

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian had stood up as Chelsea captain for the day, after club skipper Cesar Azpilicueta went off with a nasty head injury in last week's home defeat by Southampton.

But Silva went down after 19 minutes against Spurs and was substituted by Wesley Fofana.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It represents more bad luck on the injury front for Chelsea this season. Graham Potter bemoaned that “it never rains but it pours, as they say" when discussing an injury suffered by Mason Mount earlier in the season and he's certainly not had the best of fortune since taking over at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have been able to welcome back the likes of Raheem Sterling, Reece James and Ben Chilwell from injury lately, with Joao Felix now a regular in the side after getting a red card – and subsequent three-match suspension – in his first game.

But Silva has been one of Chelsea's most consistent players this season, even at the age of 38.

IN TWO PHOTOS: