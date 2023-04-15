Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was shown a red card at the end of his team's 0-0 draw against Barnet after he confronted goalkeeper Laurie Walker.

Wrexham's McFadzean for challenge on Walker

Parkinson sent off for confronting rival goalkeeper

Wrexham coach says referee made wrong call

WHAT HAPPENED? Parkinson was not happy with the Barnet player's actions that resulted in a red card for Wrexham star Callum McFadzean. Walker went low to catch the ball and snuff out a Wrexham attack but McFadzean followed up and appeared to catch the 33-year-old with his foot, resulting in the red card.

After the game. the Wrexham boss came on to the field and began shouting at the shot stopper and the referee intervened to send him off.

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked what happened when Parkinson approached him, Walker told BT Sport: "He's basically trying to say that I was cheating. But I'm sure you guys can see that evidently the geezer's come straight through and kicked me straight in the face."

Parkinson feels the referee made the wrong call when sending his player off, retorting: "That's a soft red card. I just can't see that, it's his trailing leg and there's no real intent there. For me, he's got it wrong. I thought the keeper made a meal of it in all honesty and obviously that influences the referee's decision."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The result leaves Wrexham four points clear of Notts County at the top of the National League, with the latter taking on third-placed Woking later on Saturday.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are in action again on Tuesday when they face Yeovil in the National League.