Relegated Premier League sides discover fixtures as 2020-21 Championship schedule released

Blackburn Rovers provide the first test of the English second division season for the relegated Cherries on September 12

Bournemouth will start life back in the Championship at home to , while host and travel to .

The Cherries were relegated after a five-year stay in the Premier League, while Watford and Norwich were also demoted in a top-flight campaign that was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

That halt means the new Championship season starts on September 12, with beaten play-off finalists travelling to on the opening day, while south rivals and – who also made the top six – host and visit Preston North End respectively.

Wycombe Wanderers – playing in the second tier for the first time – welcome fellow new boys United for their first game, while Coventry City's return to the Championship starts with a trip to .

and Barnsley start at home against Reading and Luton Town, with and heading to London to face and .

Bournemouth host Norwich in the third round of matches, the same weekend Watford renew acquaintances with fierce rivals Luton. Watford and the Canaries face off at Vicarage Road on December 26.

The three relegated teams will hope to be in the promotion hunt come the final day on May 8, with Bournemouth and Watford at home to Stoke and Swansea, while Norwich go to Barnsley.

