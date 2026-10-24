'If I start thinking about leaving, it's the end for me' - Cesc Fabregas completely shuts down Como exit rumours

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Cesc Fabregas has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to Como, dismissing any suggestions that he is looking for a way out of the Italian club. Despite his rising stock in the managerial world, the Spaniard insists his focus remains entirely on the project he has built at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia.

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Commitment to the Como project

Fabregas has moved to end speculation regarding his future at Como, stating emphatically that he has never considered leaving the club he led to the top flight. The former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder has seen his reputation as a coach skyrocket following a historic period for the Lariani, which recently included a stunning 4-1 victory over Manchester United in the Champions League. His success has naturally drawn admiring glances from across the continent.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of a Serie A clash with Sassuolo, Fabregas addressed questions about his longevity at the club and the possibility of a successor being lined up. "I’ve never thought about leaving. If I started thinking about it, maybe that would be the end for me here, but I’ve never done it," the Spaniard explained, as quoted by Sky Sport Italia.

Respect for Alberto Aquilani

The focus on Fabregas's future was sparked by the upcoming meeting with Sassuolo boss Alberto Aquilani. The two former creative midfielders share a similar tactical philosophy, and Fabregas was quick to acknowledge the quality of his counterpart. "I really like Alberto as a coach, for his ideas and his courage, and for how his teams play football," Fabregas remarked.

Fabregas revealed that their professional bond extended into the transfer market, specifically regarding the development of young talent. "He called me last summer because he really wanted Rispoli at Catanzaro. Rispoli was the first player I ever had as a coach, so sending him to Alberto gave me complete peace of mind," he added.

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The importance of Nico Paz

Beyond his own future, Fabregas took time to discuss the meteoric rise of Nico Paz, who has become an indispensable figure in the Como starting XI. The young talent has consistently delivered high-level performances, making him one of the most talked-about prospects in Serie A. Fabregas explained that the player's psychological strength is just as impressive as his technical ability on the ball, allowing him to handle the pressures of elite football with ease.

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"You have to know the person and what kind of lad he is. Nico isn’t someone who needs to be helped along. The less you talk to him, the better. He has an incredible mentality,” Fabregas stated. He further emphasized the player's development by noting, "We’ve been together for more than two years and he has grown enormously. He might even be among the team’s top three defenders. That mentality makes the difference before he even competes, and that’s why I never take him out."

Squad updates and injury concerns

Ahead of the weekend fixture, Como are dealing with several significant absences in the attacking department. Fabregas confirmed that he will be without the services of Assane Diao and Moise Kean, both of whom are sidelined with fitness issues. The loss of Kean is particularly impactful given his recent form, though there is hope that the Italian international could make a swift return to the matchday squad for the club's next outing on Tuesday.

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The manager also provided a pessimistic update on Martin Liberali, who is struggling with a minor physical complaint. While the injury is not considered serious, Fabregas admitted it was unlikely the player would be ready in time for the Sassuolo game.