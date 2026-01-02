Where to buy last-minute Celtic vs Rangers 2026 tickets: Jan 3 prices, fixtures packages & more

When it comes to the great rivalries of world football, few deliver such partisan power and dangerous emotion quite like the battle between Celtic and Rangers.

Twin titans of Scottish football, located across Glasgow from each other, the pair have played out the Old Firm derby for generations, bringing a nation to a standstill every time they lock horns.

The Bhoys and the Gers have been the dominant forces in national sporting history at a club level since they first met in 1888 in a seven-goal friendly encounter. But their rivalry runs deeper than pure football terms, with political and religious factors all at play when it comes to their relationship, one coloured by sectarianism and a bitter bond.

So, how can you get your hands on tickets and take in all the drama and action that comes with the Old Firm derby? GOAL talks you through your options for snagging a seat to see Celtic against Rangers, including where to look and how much they will cost you.

When is Celtic vs Rangers 2025/26?

Date Fixture Location Tickets Sat, Jan 3 2026, 12:30 Celtic vs Rangers Celtic Park Tickets Sat Feb 28 2026, 15:00 Rangers vs Celtic Ibrox Stadium Tickets

How to get Celtic vs Rangers 2025/26 tickets

Tickets for the Old Firm derby are among the most sought-after in world football. With Celtic Park boasting a capacity of 60,411 and Ibrox Stadium holding 50,817, both grounds are routinely sold out long before matchday, especially for this fixture.

Your first port of call should always be the official club ticket portals on the Celtic and Rangers websites.

However, due to limited general sale availability, it’s extremely difficult to secure seats unless you’re a season ticket holder or part of an official members’ scheme.

For fans still hoping to attend, you can also check trusted secondary ticket marketplaces such as LiveFootballTickets, with tickets starting from £357.50.

Be sure to review each platform’s authenticity guarantees and buyer protection policies before purchasing.

How much are Celtic vs Rangers ticket prices?

Official ticket prices for the Old Firm derby vary depending on the fixture and seating location, but you can expect standard prices to start around £45–£65 for adults and £30–£40 for concessions.

On secondary resale sites such as Viagogo or LiveFootballTickets, prices can rise significantly due to high demand, often reaching over £200 per seat for premium views or hospitality sections.

To stay updated, sign up for both clubs’ mailing lists and follow their social media channels for announcements on ticket releases.

When do Celtic vs Rangers tickets go on sale?

Regular tickets for the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers will be sold shortly before each fixture occurs. With demand expected to be high for both games, GOAL recommends keeping a close eye on the respective ticket portals and social media channels for both clubs.

How can I increase my chances of getting Celtic vs Rangers tickets?

The strongest way to increase your chances of getting Old Firm derby tickets between Celtic and Rangers is to ensure you remain updated with all updates from both clubs over the fixture. While most tickets will have already been allocated to season pass holders, fans may still be able to obtain an individual match stub.

Keep your eyes on the club’s social media channels, and ensure you stay on top of the official ticket portals to keep informed on ticket availability for both editions of the Old Firm derby this season.

Can I purchase Celtic vs Rangers tickets online?

You can purchase tickets for the Old Firm derby between Celtic and Rangers online. The majority, if not the total allocation, of available tickets to supporters will be exclusively online ahead of each game this season.

Log in to the official club ticket portals to remain updated on availability, or you can look at your secondary options like SeatPick to try and find a seat that’s right for you.

How early should I buy Celtic vs Rangers tickets to secure good seats?

With the Old Firm derby subject to serious interest from a mixture of local supporters and international fans, the chances of finding any seat, let alone a good one, are slim for those pursuing a ticket.

However, those hoping to obtain the best spot for the clash between Celtic and Rangers should purchase as early as possible, if possible, to snag a stronger option.

Keep updated through club social media channels and official ticket portals to stay on top of potential purchases for the Old Firm derby.

Are Celtic vs Rangers tickets available at the stadium on match days?

With demand so significant for the Old Firm derby, regardless of the competition, it is practically unheard of in the modern era for fans to be able to buy tickets from the stadium on matchdays for clashes between Celtic and Rangers, with fixtures often selling out far in advance of kick-off.

This means you must purchase your ticket ahead of the game through online channels such as official ticket portals or through a secondary resale site.

Are Celtic vs Rangers tickets available for international fans?

Yes. Both official ticket portals and resale platforms like SeatPick accommodate international buyers, though delivery and verification times may vary.