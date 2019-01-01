Celtic secure eighth straight Scottish Premiership title

Neil Lennon's team got the better of Aberdeen at Dons Park on Saturday as they eye a domestic treble for the third time in a row

have won the Scottish Premiership title for the eighth time in a row after beating 3-0 on Saturday.

Neil Lennon's team approached the clash at Pittodrie with a nine-point advantage over second-placed , but victory over the Dons saw them move out of sight of their rivals to seal the crown with two games remaining.

Mikael Lustig opened the scoring against Derek McInnes' team five minutes before half-time, before Jozo Simunovic doubled his side's lead shortly after the break and Odsonne Edouard added a third to complete their achievement.

Having already wrapped up the League Cup this season, the Bhoys have won at least a domestic double for the third year in a row, while it is their 50th national league crown.

They will then look to complete a third consecutive domestic treble when they meet Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on May 25.

Although Celtic have been top of the Scottish league since November, have not lost a league game in 2019 and have already beaten last year's points total of 82, their campaign has had its upsets.

They saw star attacker Moussa Dembele leave for last August, before Brendan Rodgers' departure for in February saw the club lose a coach who claimed seven trophies in almost three years in charge.

But the presence of Edouard, signed permanently from last summer, and the likes of James Forrest, Ryan Christie and Scott Sinclair have chipped in with a fair share of their 75 league goals this season.

Article continues below

Now 12 points ahead of Rangers, who face on Sunday, Celtic will be looking to add to their successful title defence by moving further ahead of their closest rivals when the two sides meet at Ibrox on May 12.

The following week, Celtic end their league campaign with a home clash against Hearts, who are currently sixth in the table.