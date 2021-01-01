'Cavani's a big name and shows every day why he's a big name' - Matic lauds fearsome Man Utd striker

The Red Devils midfielder is delighted to be working with a Uruguayan that boasts the ability to impact present and future stars at Old Trafford

Edinson Cavani is a "big name" player and proves on a daily basis at Manchester United why he has earned such a standing, says Nemanja Matic.

The Red Devils bought into the vast experience of the 34-year-old Uruguayan when fishing him out of the free agent pool in 2020.

United had seen their fingers burned by South American strikers in the past, but Cavani has settled quickly into the fold at Old Trafford and took his goal tally for the season to nine with another important effort in a 2-0 Europa League quarter-final win over Granada.

What has been said?

Assessing Cavani's impact on the back of that continental triumph, which has booked a semi-final date with Roma, Matic told United's official website: "He's a top striker, very professional.

"I think those kids that we have in the squad can learn a lot from him every day so I'm very happy that we have him in the team.

"He's a big name and he shows every day why he's a big name and why he scores so many goals. He's a very important player for us and he will be very important until the end of the season."

The bigger picture

Questions are being asked of Cavani's future at Old Trafford, with a summer switch to Boca Juniors being mooted as an initial 12-month contract in Manchester runs down.

He is, however, looking to land major silverware regardless of what next season will bring, with United eager to bring a four-year barren run on the trophy front to a close.

Matic believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side can go all the way in the Europa League, with the last 12 months having brought four rounds of semi-final pain for the Red Devils.

"I think it's time to get to the final and win this trophy," added Matic. "But it's going to be hard. We respect Roma, we know that they are a good squad with a good coach and a big club.

"It's going to be interesting, but we have to believe in our qualities. We want to play in that big final and bring trophies to Old Trafford because this club deserves the best.

"It’s a big game, a big semi-final for us. We are very happy that we can play against a big club and top players.

Article continues below

“I’m happy that we can compare our qualities against them in the semi-finals. We expect a very interesting game for the fans. We are ready and happy. We will see what we’re able to make [happen] in that semi-final."

United, who are also looking to cement a second-place standing in the Premier League, will take in the first leg of a heavyweight clash with Roma on April 29 - with two meetings with Serie A giants sandwiching a domestic date with old adversaries Liverpool.

Further reading