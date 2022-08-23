Cavani nears Valencia deal after 'bitter' Man Utd ending

Edinson Cavani is on the verge of a free transfer to Valencia after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season.

Cavani set for Valencia move

Turned down offers from Nice, Boca Juniors and Villarreal

Will look to move past a "bitter" ending at Man Utd

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Edinson Cavani is very close to signing with Valencia, GOAL can confirm. Cavani is set to sign a two-year contract with the Spanish club that will see him earn about €2 million per season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The move comes after Cavani left Manchester United this summer, saying that his tenure left him with a "bitter taste" due to the lack of personal and team success during his final campaign at Old Trafford. Cavani, meanwhile, was labelled a "disgrace" by club legend Paul Scholes, who questioned the forward's commitment to the club.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Cavani, however, drew plenty of interest this summer, having been linked to Boca Juniors and Villarreal. However, the best offer came from Nice, who were willing to pay Cavani more than double what Valencia offered.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Cavani was overshadowed at Man Utd after Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival

Getty

Cavani will hope for one more World Cup run with Uruguay

Getty Images

Cavani would now play under Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso. What a duo!

Getty

THE VERDICT: Having already played in Italy, France and England, a stint in Spain seems like a logical new frontier for Cavani. Having struggled for form and fitness at Man Utd, he'll get the chance to prove he's still the Cavani of old for a club like Valencia, who will hope the Uruguayan can help lift them back towards the top of La Liga. It seems a logical fit for all involved, and how could you not be excited by the idea of Cavani playing for someone like Gennaro Gattuso?

WHAT NEXT FOR CAVANI AND VALENCIA? The deal is close to being finalised, with Cavani desperate to find his next club before the transfer window shuts in Europe. With Cavani coming in, Valencia will try to move either Marcos Andre or Maxi Gomez to free up the money to sign the Uruguayan.