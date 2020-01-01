‘Cavani is at a level many strikers can’t reach’ – Maguire lauds Manchester United’s ‘nightmare’ match-winner

The Red Devils captain claims the experienced Uruguayan, who bagged a vital brace at Southampton, is an example for all other frontmen

Edinson Cavani is a frontman performing at a level that “not many strikers can reach” says captain Harry Maguire, with the experienced Uruguayan considered to be a “nightmare” for defenders.

The Red Devils’ skipper knows all about those qualities from working with the 33-year-old forward every day in training.

Questions were asked of whether Cavani, in the latter stages of his career and having spent several weeks without a club after leaving over the summer, was cut out for life in the Premier League. He is, however, proving to be a shrewd addition for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Cavani proved to be United’s match-winner in their latest outing as he stepped off the bench to bag a brace in a dramatic 3-2 victory over Southampton, and Maguire says the South American is an example to all other strikers in the game.

He told MUTV: “I am so pleased for him. He has been without a club for a few months so he is coming in and catching up. He is a great professional, he is great to have around the place, he is great in the dressing room and I think you saw what he brings to the club.

“His movement when the ball is wide is to a level that not many strikers can reach. He is always on the move, always getting across people and that’s why he has always scored goals.

“So if there are any strikers out here wanting to learn and watch, I am sure they are studying his movement and what he has done in his career.

“He is great for our strikers to learn from him in training, because he is a nightmare to mark in training as well. Every day he is making those runs across you and we have seen today his movement is very, very good.”

While Cavani stole headlines on the pitch for all the right reasons against Southampton, he basked in the glory of earning United three points.