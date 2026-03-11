Cassano: "Modric is a slow-motion spectacle, Italian football is rubbish"

During the latest episode of Viva el futbol, Antonio Cassano spoke about Sunday evening's derby. These were his words:





"Milan's midfield steamrolled Inter's midfield. Modric, Rabiot and Fofana played a fantastic game. Modric managed the tempo as he wanted. Today, the New York Times said it, not me, that it was a slow-motion spectacle. Milan deserved to win. They played the first half trying to get there, without creating anything special, but the goal was a beautiful move. Milan deserved it.





But the New York Times said it was a slow-motion spectacle. Modric still makes the difference at 40, I hope he can play until he's 60. I love Modric, he's a fabulous player, but the Italian league is an undignified spectacle, a disgusting game. But I expect that from Milan, not from Inter.