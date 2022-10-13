Casemiro explains Man Utd job he will leave to Ronaldo, Fernandes & Rashford

Casemiro has been explaining the “job” that he is happy to leave in the hands of Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international became another marquee addition at Old Trafford when completing a £70 million ($79m) transfer from Real Madrid over the summer. He has been eased into Premier League life, taking in just one start so far in the English top-flight, and is looking to focus on what he does best before giving any thought to providing a goal threat for the Red Devils.

WHAT THEY SAID: Casemiro has told United’s official website of his role in Erik ten Hag’s plans: “I think the goals have to come naturally. Everybody knows my work. My role is defensive - to help my team-mates and bring the ball out from the back with quality. That's my job. If goals come from it, excellent. We have other players whose first thought is to be scoring goals. There's Cris [Ronaldo], [Jadon] Sancho, [Marcus] Rashford and Bruno. They're on the pitch to score goals. I defend, first of all, and provide balance to the team... Of course, a goal here or there is nice but doing my job and defending well comes first.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Casemiro provided an assist for Ronaldo on his full Premier League bow, as United edge out Everton 2-1 at Goodison Park, and will be eager to see more game time over the coming weeks as he seeks to replicate the kind of success he enjoyed in Spain – with five Champions League crowns claimed with Real Madrid.

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester United have won five of their last six Premier League games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 18. At home, they’ve lost just one of their last 12 in the Premier League (W7 D4), and are looking to pick up three consecutive wins at Old Trafford for the first time since December last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? United are due to take in a Europa League meeting with Omonia Nicosia on Thursday, before then playing host to Newcastle in domestic action on Sunday.