Real Madrid star Casemiro escaped punishment despite throwing his weight around on more than one occasion during Wednesday's Champions League semi-final against Manchester City.

The Brazilian is known for living dangerously with his physical style of play in the middle of the pitch.

He was lucky not to receive at least one booking after a series of conspicuous fouls.

What were Casemiro's unpunished offences?

The midfielder was in the thick of things throughout the opening half, which ended 0-0 to leave Man City ahead on aggregate, but two fouls in particular could have invited further sanction.

Phil Foden saw his shirt almost ripped off his back as he tried to slip away from his marker.

Casemiro also scythed down Kevin de Bruyne from behind in a challenge that certainly seemed to warrant a booking.

The Brazilian was eventually replaced with 15 minutes remaining, after Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring and Madrid needed to chase the game, somehow ending his evening without his name in the referee's book.

