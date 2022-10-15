Casemiro names four closest Man Utd friends amid 'relaxed' environment

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Dalot, Antony and Fred are his closest friends at Old Trafford.

WHAT HAPPENED? Casemiro joined United from Real Madrid in the summer transfer window and has quickly made a few friends. So far, he has developed a close bond with the Brazilian and Portuguese contingent of the team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I’m closest to Cristiano, Diogo [Dalot], Fred and Antony. I think it’s a relaxed dressing room, everyone works hard and has a lot of respect for the badge, the club and their team-mates," he told United's website. "I think the hard work is the most important thing. Of course, there’s time for work and then time for joking around, I think that’s what most important."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazil international is still settling in at Old Trafford so it is no surprise he has bonded with his fellow Portuguese speakers. The 30-year-old has made five Premier League appearances for United, though he has started just one.

WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? The midfielder will hope to make his second Premier League start on Sunday when his side host Newcastle.