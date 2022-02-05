Carragher can't resist Ronaldo dig at Roy Keane as his Man Utd 'Cup team' comments backfire

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher couldn't help but remind Roy Keane of what he said in the past after Manchester United crashed out of the FA Cup after a shock loss to Championship side Middlesbrough on penalties.

United's most realistic chance of silverware evaded them as Chris Wilder's side won 8-7 in a penalty shoot-out - Anthony Elanga missing the decisive spot-kick as the Red Devils crashed out.

And Carragher revelled in United's exit, reminding Keane that he previously claimed his former side were now a 'Cup team' and that Cristiano Ronaldo had returned to the club to win silverware, even if the Premier League title was unrealistic.

What has Carragher said?

Roy Keane told me Man Utd had signed Ronaldo to win the #FACup 🤷‍♂️ #MUNMID — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 4, 2022

What did Keane originally say about Ronaldo?

“Cups, cups” #FACup

I really hope Roy doesn’t go to Sunderland! 🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/0fmGz3pfd1 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) February 4, 2022

Working as pundits for Sky Sports, the former players engaged in a back-and-forth back in November 2021 as they debated the merits of Ronaldo returning to Old Trafford.

Roy Keane: "Ronaldo was never going to get Man Utd back winning league titles."

Jamie Carragher: "What was the point in signing him? He's [36]."

Roy Keane: "To win trophies! It's about trophies. Did you win the FA Cup?"

Jamie Carragher:"Yeah, I did."

Roy Keane: "He has come back for the FA Cup and the Champions League! They have got through to the next round of the Champions League. How much do you think that is worth to the club when you are looking at the business side of it - the Glazers, the share price? That's what he has come back for."

Roy Keane: "When you won trophies were you not buzzing with that? Man Utd are a cup team at the moment."

Jaime Carragher: "You just said Ronaldo never came back to win the league. What's he here for then? What are you at Man Utd for?"

Roy Keane: "Cups! Cups!"

Jamie Carragher: "Is that where Man Utd have gone? 'We're happy with cups'.

Roy Keane: "Absolutely! But that's where they are as a club. Look at the team! Look at the league, look at the last two or three years. They are not going to win the league for the next two or three years, I can tell you that now."

What has Keane said about Man Utd's FA Cup exit?

Keane said on ITV Sport after United's exit to Middlesbrough: "Over the last couple of home matches they have only scored one goal and one obviously again tonight.

"I was talking about Man United finding a way to win the game but what did they do, they found a way to lose the game. That’s not a good sign.

"You have to be critical of United. First half... fantastic, but they are playing a Championship team. To lose to a Championship team at home in the Cup, it’s obviously not good enough."

