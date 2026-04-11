Carragher predicts Morocco will defeat Brazil but ultimately exit the World Cup at the hands of this side

In a bold prediction, former England defender Jamie Carragher says Morocco will top their 2026 World Cup group, finishing ahead of Brazil.

Speaking toThe Telegraph, the former Liverpool defender claimed that while the group’s qualifiers are largely predictable, the race for first place in Group C—which also features Brazil, Scotland and Haiti—will be fiercely contested.

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The Liverpool legend added: “Brazil are the favourites to return to the podium after a long absence, but I expect Morocco to finish first, Brazil second, and Scotland third.”

Carragher regards the Moroccan national team—semifinalists at the 2022 World Cup—as a major force in international football.

In the knockout phase, he sees the Atlas Lions beating Japan in the last 32 and Ecuador in the last 16 before falling to England in the quarter-finals.

The former England centre-back predicts an all-European final, with France meeting Portugal, and Spain and England reaching the last four.