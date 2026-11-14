Furious Carlo Ancelotti slams referee and explains bizarre red card after Brazil suffer shock stoppage-time defeat to Japan

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Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti has delivered a stinging assessment of the officiating following his side's dramatic 3-2 friendly defeat to Japan on Saturday. The veteran Italian tactician was sent to the stands during a heated conclusion to the match at the Singapore National Stadium, which saw the Selecao succumb to a late winner.

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Chaos in Singapore as Ancelotti sees red

The atmosphere at the Singapore National Stadium turned sour in the final moments of Brazil’s clash with Japan. Despite Vinicius Junior finding the net twice, Brazil were unable to contain a clinical Japanese side. As Sakamoto found the net in added time to secure a famous victory for the Samurai Blue, the Brazilian bench erupted in protest. Amidst the heated scenes, referee Jansen Foo Chuan Hui brandished a red card to Carlo Ancelotti, leaving the former Real Madrid boss stunned on the touchline.

Speaking in the aftermath of the defeat, Ancelotti was quick to clarify the official's reasoning for the dismissal. "He gave me the red card because he said I was not able to control the bench, and that all the players were on the field. That is the reason," the 67-year-old revealed, as quoted by Lance.

Criticism of the officiating standards

Ancelotti did not hold back in his assessment of the referee's performance, suggesting that the appointment for such a high-profile international fixture was a mistake. While he acknowledged the quality of the football on display, he felt the man in the middle lacked the necessary authority to manage the tension between two elite nations on the pitch.

"A pity the result, because we don't like to lose the game, but we have to look at what we did well. There are many things. Some players who played for the first time, who showed good quality. For 70 minutes, the team was good. The result, obviously, is conditioned by the attitude of the referee, who did not blow the whistle," Ancelotti stated. He added, "But it's not his fault; it was a high-level match, and I think he didn't have the experience to manage this type of match."

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Japan's tactical discipline earns praise

Ancelotti was also complimentary of the opposition, acknowledging that Japan’s rise in world football is no fluke. He noted their organizational strength and physical intensity as key factors that made life difficult for his stars, particularly in transition where the Samurai Blue were effective at nullifying Brazil's famous counter-attacking threat.

"Japan is the same, the team is really well organized, with a lot of intensity, they fight a lot to avoid our counter-attack. And I am satisfied with the game we played, except for the beginning of the game, which was not good. After that, I think we reacted very well, we had the opportunity to equalize the game and try to win," Ancelotti concluded.

Looking ahead to Singapore

The defeat marks Ancelotti’s second loss in his first 21 games in charge of the five-time world champions, with both setbacks occurring in friendly matches. While the pressure is mounting to deliver more convincing performances, the coach remains focused on the developmental process of the squad. The team will stay in Southeast Asia to continue their tour, hoping to bounce back immediately from this latest disappointment. The Selecao will return to the same pitch on Tuesday for another friendly against the Singapore national team.