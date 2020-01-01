Assistant Editor - Goal Jobs and Vacancies
JOB TITLE: Assistant Editor | Goal
LINE MANAGER: Mark Buckingham, Deputy Head of Goal English
LOCATION: United States [remote]
ROLE DESCRIPTION
Goal’s English language edition is growing and we need great minds that love football to join us. We’re looking for an Assistant Editor to create, assign and manage our football editorial that will thrive on Goal as well as across social, search and other referral platforms.
You'll need a strong understanding of what content UK and US football fans want to consume, as well as the ability to think on your feet as you react rapidly to the news agenda.
ROLE RESPONSIBILITIES
Sub-edit and publish content produced by colleagues and freelancers
Manage the Goal homepage
Assign content to full-time and freelance journalists
Publish content on social media platforms
Track real-time traffic and monitor traffic reports
Ensure commercial and multimedia requests are completed
Liaise with Goal editions across the globe to coordinate content creation and publication
Provide feedback to full-time and freelance content producers
ROLE ESSENTIAL SKILLS
A minimum of two years of journalistic experience, preferably online
Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
Excellent news sense and journalistic instinct
High level of football knowledge, particularly across major European leagues
Outstanding copywriting abilities and attention to detail
Strong time-management and interpersonal skills
Brand savvy, audience-focused, digital native – passionate and knowledgeable about digital content
DESIRABLE SKILLS
Given Goal's global nature, second languages are highly desirable. In this instance, especially Spanish.
Working knowledge of Google Analytics
If you feel you'd be a great fit with Goal, please email your resume to jobs@goal.com, using the subject line Assistant Editor Vacancy - US