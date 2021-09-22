West Ham to face holders Manchester City in Carabao Cup fourth round after knocking out Man Utd
Manchester City have drawn West Ham as their fourth-round opponent in the Carabao Cup, with rivals Arsenal and Chelsea also being given Premier League foes in Leeds and Southampton respectively.
Tottenham will meet Burnley and Leicester will go up against Brighton in additional clashes of top-flight sides, while Liverpool are set to play against Preston.
Manchester United were the notable absentees, having been eliminated by the Hammers in the third round.
Editors' Picks
- The fall of James Rodriguez: Qatar switch a new low for Colombian icon
- Rosario's other Barcelona No.10: 'Ecuadorian Messi' Diaz driving South American minnows towards Libertadores glory
- Chelsea's lost boys: What does the future hold for Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Baker and Sarr?
- NXGN Revisited: How did Batshuayi's wonderkid brother Leya Iseka end up at Barnsley?
Carabao Cup fourth round draw results
Beyond the match-ups involving Premier League sides, Sunderland will be one to watch as the lone remaining League One outfit in the tournament.
The Black Cats have avoided a top-flight opponent in the fourth round by drawing QPR.
How have Premier League teams fared in the competition?
Most of the big clubs have survived their first tests, with the exception being Man Utd. However, there were scares for several favoured squads, as Man City fell behind against Wycombe early before winnning 6-1, while Chelsea and Tottenham required penalties to advance.
West Ham try to end City streak
The Hammers will look to put an end to Pep Guardiola's run of four straight Carabao Cup title when they square up with City on the week of October 25.