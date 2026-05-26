Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Canada FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts from abroad using a VPN, connect to a Canadian server and stream World Cup matches live on TSN (English language broadcasts) and RDS, Reseau des Sports (French language broadcasts).

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Canada?

In Canada, the exclusive broadcast rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are held by Bell Media.

Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament:

English Television: Matches will be broadcast live across TSN (The Sports Network) and CTV .

French Television: French-language coverage will be broadcast exclusively on RDS (Réseau des sports).

Live Streaming: If you prefer watching online or on mobile devices, you can stream the tournament using the TSN+ or RDS apps. You can also stream the matches broadcast on CTV through the CTV app or via Crave (through the live CTV channel).



