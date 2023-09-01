'My best memories' - Callum Hudson-Odoi pens emotional goodbye to Chelsea after ending 16-year stint to join Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest

Aditya Gokhale
Callum Hudson-Odoi ChelseaGetty Images
C. Hudson-OdoiChelseaPremier LeagueNottingham ForestShowbiz

Callum Hudson-Odoi has left Chelsea after being at the club for 16 years. The midfielder penned a letter to the London giants via Instagram.

  • Hudson-Odoi joins Nottingham Forest
  • Leaves Chelsea after 16 years
  • Pens letter to the Blues

WHAT HAPPENED? Callum Hudson-Odoi was acquired by Nottingham Forest from Chelsea on the last day of the transfer window. The Blues will get an initial £5 million, with the potential for add-ons to bring the total to £8 million.

WHAT THEY POSTED:

WHAT THEY SAID: The midfielder captioned his post:

Article continues below

To the Blue Army:

The time has come for me to bid Chelsea FC farewell. For the longest time, Chelsea has been my home. I spent the best part of my childhood, teenage years, and early manhood wearing a Chelsea shirt. My best memories will always be playing in front of you all at The Bridge. I will embark on this new pathway, but before I do, I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey and everyone who has supported me so far.

Next Match

Until we meet again…

CHO 💙

WHAT NEXT FOR HUDSON-ODOI? Hudson-Odoi is likely to make his debut for Nottingham Forest after the upcoming international Fifa break.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

104705 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 45%Manchester City
  • 16%Arsenal
  • 15%Manchester United
  • 12%Liverpool
  • 6%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
104705 Votes

Editors' Picks