Caicedo responds to Liverpool transfer links as Brighton star sees £42m move speculated on

Moises Caicedo is said to have emerged as a target for Liverpool, but the Brighton midfielder is reluctant to be dragged into a transfer debate.

Midfielder attracting interest

Reinforcements required at Anfield

Speculation being ignored

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds have found themselves short on options in the Anfield engine room of late after suffering a number of untimely injuries. There was talk towards the end of the summer window that Ecuadorian star Caicedo could be lined up for a £42 million ($49m) move to Merseyside, but no deal was done and the talented 20-year-old insists he is happy on the south coast.

WHAT THEY SAID: Caicedo has said when asked about the rumours he continues to generate: “I’m very happy here at Brighton. I’m not thinking about any other club than Brighton. This is the club where I am now and I will give everything for this club and to keep doing well here.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The highly-rated South American joined the Seagulls in February 2021 and has taken in 16 appearances to date, with goals scored against Manchester United and Leicester.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool are expected to remain in the market for midfield reinforcements, which could see Caicedo come back onto their radar in upcoming windows – with Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham considered to be another of those in Jurgen Klopp’s sights.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? Brighton have made a positive start to the 2022-23 campaign, with Caicedo thriving in a side that has collected 13 points from six games so far.