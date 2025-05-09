How to buy Belgium vs Wales tickets: 2026 World Cup Qualifier ticket prices, resale tickets & more

Secure yourself a seat at one of the crucial World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

Football attention shifts to the international scene this June with numerous World Cup qualifiers taking place all over the globe. UEFA or European qualifying is always one of the most competitive sections, and we are set for some vital upcoming matches, including Belgium vs Wales on June 9. Both sides will have their eyes on the main prize of topping Group J, and the result of the clash in Brussels could prove crucial to their World Cup ambitions. It’s an encounter you won’t want to miss. So, make sure you don’t, by securing yourself match tickets now, before they start selling out.

National sides all over the globe will be currently dreaming of joining World Cup co-hosts, Canada, Mexico and the United States, in the 2026 Finals next summer. 45 qualifying spots are up for grabs in total and 16 of those spaces will be filled by UEFA members/European teams.

The European qualification format sees sides drawn into 12 groups, each containing four or five participants. Group matches got underway earlier this year and will continue until November. The 12 group winners will qualify automatically for the World Cup, while the runners-up will participate in play-off matches, with a further four nations qualifying for next summer’s fabulous football fiesta, via that route.

Belgium will be chomping at the bit to get their World Cup qualifying campaign started. Rudi Garcia's Red Devils had to sit and watch while all their Group J rivals, Wales, Kazakhstan, Liechtenstein, and North Macedonia, played two games apiece back in March when UEFA World Cup qualifying got underway. Belgium enter the fray when they take on North Macedonia in Skopje on June 6. Three nights later, on June 9, they play their first home game of the campaign against Wales and the hosts’ star-studded line-up, which could include the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Leandro Trossard, will be keen to put on a show for the home faithful at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

Belgium are looking to maintain its impressive World Cup qualifying record, having reached the previous three World Cup Finals after finishing top of their qualifying group on each occasion. Despite a recent shaky 6-month period where they went six matches without a win, they seem to turn it on when necessary and have won their last six World Cup qualifiers on home turf, scoring 30 goals during those successes. Wales were one of Belgium’s victims during that run of wins. The Welsh suffered a 3-1 loss in Leuven in March 2021. You have to go right back to 2009 for the last time Belgium were beaten at home in a World Cup qualifier.

The odds look stacked against Wales, but Craig Bellamy’s boys won’t be overawed by the occasion and come into the encounter on the back of a lengthy unbeaten streak. They’ve also only tasted defeat once in their past 18 internationals. Wales are aiming to reach back-to-back World Cup finals for the first ever time after clinching a spot at the Qatar party in 2022. The Welsh fans will be looking for their side to dig deep in Brussels like they did in their last away qualifier against North Macedonia back in March. David Brooks scored a heroic late equaliser in Skopje that night to snatch a point for Wales. They’ve now netted in eight straight World Cup qualifiers on the road, so we can expect an entertaining encounter when they lock horns with Belgium.

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need for the crucial Belgium vs Wales World Cup qualifier in Brussels, including where you can buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Belgium vs Wales World Cup Qualifier?

When: Monday, June 9 Kick-off: 8:45 pm CET (7:45 pm BST) Where: King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium

The King Baudouin Stadium is a sports venue in Brussels, Belgium, which was opened in August 1930. Its name now honours King Baudouin, who reigned over Belgium from 1951-1993. It was previously known as the Jubilee Stadium (1930-1946) and the Heysel Stadium (1946-1995). In 1995, a decade after the Heysel disaster at the 1985 European Cup Final, between Juventus and Liverpool, the ground was rebuilt for $50 million, and it took on its current name.

Numerous international football matches have taken place at the stadium in Brussels, including the 1972 European Championships Final, where West Germany beat the Soviet Union 3-0. King Baudouin also staged several matches during Euro 2000, which was co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. Aside from football, cycling, rugby union, and tennis events have been held at the stadium over the years.

Belgium vs Wales World Cup Qualifier tickets: How much do they cost?

Ticket prices range from €20 upwards in sections behind the goals (Tribunes 2 & 4), with other sections starting from around €45-60. On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure tickets ranging from €50-100.

Where to buy Belgium vs Wales World Cup Qualifier tickets

Official national football associations are often the first place to check ticket availability; in this case, the Royal Belgian Football Association (www.rbfa.be ). However, due to high demand, tickets often sell out quickly.

In addition, fans can purchase World Cup qualifying tickets on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. StubHub is a legitimate merchant in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets. StubHub's website guarantees that you will get tickets in time for the event you are attending and a valid entry ticket.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the match you want to go to

Just type the team’s/country's name in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a game that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Pick your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the team's/country's page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details, especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the match!

Where to stay for the Belgium vs Wales World Cup Qualifier

There are several hotels for visitors to stay around the stadium and across Brussels. The interactive map below shows what is available within the immediate vicinity, and its surrounding areas.

How to watch or stream the Belgium vs Wales World Cup Qualifier

If you’re unable to buy tickets for the Belgium vs Wales World Cup qualifiers, it will be shown live on DAZN in Belgium. DAZN customers with a paying subscription (from €19.99 per month) can enjoy the following content: Jupiler Pro League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga, European Championship and World Cup qualifiers, the NBA and NFL, among others. There are several free-to-air options for Welsh viewers, with the match being screened or streamed live on the following channels/services: BBC One Wales, S4C & BBC iPlayer.