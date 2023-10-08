Bukayo Saka OUT of Arsenal showdown vs Man City & Gabriel Martinelli also misses out as Rico Lewis starts in place of Rodri for Pep Guardiola's side

Bukayo Saka is injured for the Premier League top-of-the-table clash with Pep Guardiola's side as Jorginho starts.

Saka not in squad vs Man City

Martinelli on bench

Rico Lewis starts for suspended Rodri

WHAT HAPPENED? The Arsenal winger has not recovered in time from the injury he sustained in the defeat at Lens during the week and is not in the squad for Mikel Arteta's side. Gabriel Martinelli is on the bench.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka was taken off in the 2-1 defeat by Lens in the Champions League with a muscle injury although Arteta had said ahead of the game that he was 'in contention' to face City. Gabriel Martinelli is back in the squad after missing the previous five matches with a hamstring injury but is not in the starting line-up.

Guardiola has named Rico Lewis in his midfield after the 18-year-old's stunning Champions League performance against RB Leipzig. The teenager replaces the suspended Rodri. John Stones is on the bench and could make his first appearance of the season after getting injured in the Community Shield against the Gunners at the start of the campaign.

WHAT NEXT? City will be looking to return to the top of the table with victory against Arsenal, having won their last 12 league matches against the Gunners.