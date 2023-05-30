Bruno Guimaraes: Liverpool & Barcelona make contact over summer transfer as Newcastle prepare to make Brazilian among highest-paid Premier League players

Matt O'Connor-Simpson, Raisa Simplicio and Raul Moura
Liverpool and Barcelona have both kicked off negotiations over the summer signing of Bruno Guimaraes but Newcastle are keen to hold onto him.

WHAT HAPPENED? The two European heavyweights are both keen to add the Brazilian to their ranks this summer, but the Magpies are preparing a bumper contract to convince him to remain at St James' Park. GOAL understands that Newcastle are willing to make their star midfielder among the top-five highest-paid players in the Premier League to fend off interest from other clubs.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The player's representatives have already warned the Magpies of the interest in their client. However, it is believed that Guimaraes would favour a contract renewal as he is currently happy in the North East.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 25-year-old played a vital role in helping Eddie Howe's side secure a top-four finish during the 2022-23 season, making 40 appearances in all competitions and racking up 10 goal involvements (five goals, five assists). He arrived at the club from Lyon in January 2022 in a £34.5 million ($42.8m) deal and his value has skyrocketed since.

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool and Barca are both eager to reinvigorate their midfields this summer. Meanwhile, Guimaraes is set for a speculation-filled few months while he makes a decision regarding his future.

