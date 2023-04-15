Bruno Fernandes finally responds to Gary Neville & all his arm waving critics as he claims frequent gesturing ISN'T him moaning

Bruno Fernandes hit back at Gary Neville for criticising him after Manchester United's 7-0 drubbing against Liverpool back in March.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese international was heavily criticised after Manchester United's defeat against Liverpool by pundits Gary Neville and Roy Keane. The former even went on to call the midfielder 'disgraceful' as he at that time thought that the player was gesturing to get substituted by waving his arm on the pitch.

Fernandes clarified that the allegations against him were "complete lies" and that he did not want to get subbed off after conceding the sixth goal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Responding to Neville's criticism, Fernandes told Sky Sports: "I kind of understand behind that but I can't control that. We all know pundits have to say something to keep their work. The more bad things they say, the more work they get, sometimes. We all have to live with that but for me, it's about my team-mates being okay with that. Whenever they are not, I would like them to tell me so I can calm myself down.

"Most of the things that were said after that game were complete lies. Because I waved my arms, they [assumed] that I said something that I didn't say. The pundits always want to say something to get attention and credit from the people outside. Sometimes they say something to say."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes has appeared in 48 matches for the Red Devils in all competitions this season, scoring 10 times and providing 13 assists. He has played in multiple positions in the midfield this season and was even fielded as a deep-lying playmaker when Casemiro was suspended.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRUNO FERNANDES? The midfielder will be next seen in action on Sunday when Manchester United take on relegation battlers Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.