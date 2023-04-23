Brighton vs Manchester United: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can Manchester United book a ticket to Wembley following European disappointment?

Manchester United are up against Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final to book a ticket to Wembley and set up a final clash against cross-city rivals Man City.

Brighton come into this fixture on the back of a big win against Chelsea in the Premier League and are in contention for European spots this season. Brighton have been splendid under Roberto De Zerbi and have produced some scintillating performances. The Seagulls have won their previous two meetings with Manchester United in all competitions and will be hoping to make their second FA Cup final of their history.

Manchester United come into this having suffered a humiliating loss against Sevilla to be knocked out of Europa League quarterfinal stage. The Red Devils are currently fourth in the league tied on points with Newcastle United. United have a good record against Brighton in the FA Cup having won all of their previous five encounters and with a win today they will displace Arsenal as the team with most FA Cup final appearances.

Brighton vs Manchester United confirmed lineups

Brighton XI (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; March, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gross; Enciso, MacAllister, Mitoma; Welbeck

Manchester United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Shaw, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE updates

Manchester United's upcoming fixtures

Manchester United will be up against top four rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, in the Premier League on 28th April before facing Unai Emery's resurgent Aston Villa. They will then face today's rivals again in the Premier League before an away trip to West Ham United on 7th May.