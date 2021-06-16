Brighton Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Graham Potter steered the Seagulls to safety once again last season and the aim on the south coast will be to climb the table this time

Brighton begin their 2021-22 Premier League campaign with a trip to Turf Moor to face Sean Dyche's Burnley on August 14.

Their first home game of the season comes the following week when they welcome newly-promoted Watford to the Amex and that game is followed by a game against Everton on August 28.

Despite struggling last season, the Seagulls claimed the scalps of Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham, as well as doing the double over Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United.

They play Pep Guardiola's City on October 23 and that game is immediately followed by a clash with Jurgen Klopp's Reds on October 30. Their first meeting with Leeds comes on November 27.

The first so-called A23 derby with Crystal Palace will take place at Selhurst Park on September 25, with the return match at the Amex being played on January 15.

The festive season will see Brighton take on Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea and south-coast rivals Southampton in December, with the new year being greeted with a game against Everton at Goodison Park.

Brighton's season run-in involves some potentially tough encounters as they face Manchester United and Leeds before finishing the season at home to West Ham.

Brighton Premier League 2021-22 fixtures