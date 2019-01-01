Brighton Premier League fixtures: Full 2019-20 match schedule
Despite avoiding relegation, Brighton enter the 2019-20 Premier League season with a new manager, having parted ways with Chris Hughton.
Former Swansea City boss Graham Potter will take charge of the Seagulls in what is his first Premier League gig and the aim will to be to improve on a 17th-place finish.
Potter’s first game as Brighton manager will be away from home as he will take his new team to Vicarage Road to meet Watford on the opening day on August 10.
That game is followed by back-to-back home fixtures against West Ham and Southampton before the opening month ends with a trip to champions Manchester City.
A first meeting of the season with rivals Crystal Palace is set for December 14 at Selhurst Park and Boxing Day will serve up another trip to London as Brighton will face Tottenham.
Brighton will end 2019 with a home game against Bournemouth and start 2020 at the AMEX Stadium, too, as Chelsea make the trip down to the south coast.
Palace will be in town at the end of February, while April looks a potentially tricky month for Brighton as they will play Manchester United, Liverpool and Man City at home.
Their final home match of the season is against Newcastle and the campaign will end with an away game at Burnley on May 17.
Brighton's full 2019-20 Premier League fixture list can be found below.
Brighton Premier League 2019-20 fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Match
|10/08/2019
|15:00
|Watford v Brighton
|17/08/2019
|15:00
|Brighton v West Ham United
|24/08/2019
|15:00
|Brighton v Southampton
|31/08/2019
|15:00
|Manchester City v Brighton
|14/09/2019
|15:00
|Brighton v Burnley
|21/09/2019
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Brighton
|28/09/2019
|15:00
|Chelsea v Brighton
|05/10/2019
|15:00
|Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur
|19/10/2019
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Brighton
|26/10/2019
|15:00
|Brighton v Everton
|02/11/2019
|15:00
|Brighton v Norwich City
|09/11/2019
|15:00
|Manchester United v Brighton
|23/11/2019
|15:00
|Brighton v Leicester City
|30/11/2019
|15:00
|Liverpool v Brighton
|03/12/2019
|19:45
|Arsenal v Brighton
|07/12/2019
|15:00
|Brighton v Wolverhampton
|14/12/2019
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Brighton
|21/12/2019
|15:00
|Brighton v Sheffield United
|26/12/2019
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton
|28/12/2019
|15:00
|Brighton v A.F.C. Bournemouth
|01/01/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Chelsea
|11/01/2020
|15:00
|Everton v Brighton
|18/01/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Aston Villa
|21/01/2020
|19:45
|A.F.C. Bournemouth v Brighton
|01/02/2020
|15:00
|West Ham United v Brighton
|08/02/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Watford
|22/02/2020
|15:00
|Sheffield United v Brighton
|29/02/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Crystal Palace
|07/03/2020
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Brighton
|14/03/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Arsenal
|21/03/2020
|15:00
|Leicester City v Brighton
|04/04/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Manchester United
|11/04/2020
|15:00
|Norwich City v Brighton
|18/04/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Liverpool
|25/04/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Manchester City
|02/05/2020
|15:00
|Southampton v Brighton
|09/05/2020
|15:00
|Brighton v Newcastle United
|17/05/2020
|15:00
|Burnley v Brighton