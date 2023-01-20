Brighton boss De Zerbi hopeful Chelsea-linked Caicedo will stay until the summer

Roberto De Zerbi is hopeful that Chelsea-linked Moises Caicedo will stay at Brighton until the summer.

Chelsea submitted bid for Caicedo

Brighton standing firm

De Zerbi hopeful he'll stay... for now

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues made an official offer for the midfielder, according to The Athletic, but the Seagulls turned down that approach as they have no interest in selling him this month. Indeed, they have reportedly set his price tag at £75 million-plus ($92m) to fend away potential suitors, and De Zerbi believes he will continue at Brighton until at least the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Caicedo is very important for us and I hope he finishes the season with us. It's always difficult to be certain but when big teams want our players, it's good news for us," he told reporters.

"The best solution is that he finishes the season with us. If he continues to play like this in the last games, it's possible that in the summer he can leave for another team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea want to strengthen their midfield and are looking to reunite Caicedo with his former head coach Graham Potter. But their offer was far below the figure that would convince Brighton to consider letting him leave in the January transfer window. However, they are, at least, set to add another young star to their ranks as Noni Madueke will join from PSV in a £30.5 million ($38m) deal.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? The midfielder will be in action against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, with it appearing more and more likely he won't be leaving the Amex Stadium this month.