'And breathe!' - Wrexham star Paul Mullin mocked as he shares some of his favourite Las Vegas party snaps

Paul Mullin has been playfully mocked for supposedly holding his stomach in during a series of pictures taken during Wrexham’s trip to Las Vegas.

Dragons promoted to the Football League

Star striker hit 47 goals

Rewarded with a trip to the United States

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dragons squad were rewarded with an all-expenses-paid party in Sin City by club co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney following a record-breaking promotion-winning campaign in 2022-23. Mullin and Co certainly let their hair down in Nevada – spending time chilling by the pool during the day, while dancing the evening away in famous nightspots. Wrexham’s 47-goal top scorer has now shared a number of snaps from his visit to the United States, with some fans and friends making the most of an opportunity to aim some light-hearted jibes in his direction.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: “And breathe” and “breathe out laaa” are among the comments to have been left on Mullin’s Instagram post by fellow footballers Kevin Ellison and Duane Holmes.

WHAT NEXT? Mullin is now counting down the days to Wrexham’s Football League return after 15 long years for the Welsh outfit on the outside looking in, with the 28-year-old frontman – who has registered 79 goals for the club through 97 appearances – seeing his contract at the Racecourse Ground extended by a further year through to 2026.