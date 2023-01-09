Brazilian FA release statement after Bolsonaro supporters in Selecao shirts storm Congress following election defeat

Brazil's FA, the CBF, stressed its "non-partisan and democratic" nature after Jair Bolsonaro supporters stormed Congress wearing Selecao shirts.

WHAT HAPPENED? Enraged voters of the far-right leader - who was succeeded by Luiz Igancio Lula da Silva on January 1 after defeat in the winter elections - surrounded the presidential buildings between Saturday and Sunday, most of whom were wearing the famous yellow and green of the national team. Brazil's FA, the Confederacao Brasileira de Futebol (CBF), has since distanced themselves from the attacks, arguing that football should instead be used as a force for good.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "The Brazilian national team shirt is a symbol of the joy of our people," the CBF wrote in a tweet. "It's to cheer, vibrate and love the country. The CBF is a non-partisan and democratic entity. We encourage that the shirt be used to unite and not to separate Brazilians."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Recent reports suggest that around 300 arrests have been made, with President Lula himself touring the damage to Brazil's Supreme Court building before publicly denouncing the attacks and promising to punish all those involved. The news marks a sad day for democracy in Brazil, many of whom are still in mourning following the tragic loss of Santos and Selecao legend and all-time great of the game, Pele, in late December.

WHAT NEXT? With the CBF distancing themselves from the attacks, it remains to be seen which course of action the recently elected President Lula will take against the perpetrators.