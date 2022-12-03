Brazil
Brazil show support for Pele with stunning banners at Cameroon World Cup clash - legend still in hospital
Peter McVitie
12:12 AM GMT+4 03/12/2022
- Pele in hospital with heart problem
- Brazil fans showed support with banners
- Banner read "get well soon"
WHAT HAPPENED? The Selecao fans put on a wonderful show of support for the three-time World Cup winner ahead of their group stage match against Cameroon. One of the banners carried the message "get well soon".
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was announced earlier this week that the 82-year-old is back in hospital with a heart problem while he continues to undergo chemotherapy after having a tumour removed.
WHAT NEXT FOR BRAZIL? The Selecao will be hoping to pay tribute to the iconic former player by going on to win the World Cup. They were already sure of a place in the knockout rounds ahead of their match against Cameroon on Friday.
