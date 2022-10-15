Brazil striker Richarlison in tears over injury one month before World Cup

Tottenham attacker Richarlison had to be substituted against Everton on Saturday after he suffered a calf injury.

Richarlison went down early in second half

Had to be replaced by Yves Bissouma

In tears after match

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian went down early in the second half of the Premier League clash against his former side and had to receive treatment before he was replaced by Yves Bissouma after 52 minutes. Richarlison walked straight down the tunnel when he left the field.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The attacker will be hoping the injury is not too serious as the World Cup approaches. The 25-year-old is fighting for a place in the Brazil squad for the tournament next month, and before his setback, it looked increasingly likely that he could take on a starting role.

WHAT THEY SAID: Richarlison was in tears when he spoke to ESPN Brasil about the injury, saying: "It's kind of hard to say because it's close to the realisation of my dream [the World Cup]. I've already suffered a similar injury to this but I hope it can heal as soon as possible. The last time when I was at Everton, I was out of action for about two months."

Spurs coach Antonio Conte said after the game: "We don’t know, we hope it is not so serious he felt a problem in his calf. He will have an MRI to understand it tomorrow, we hope it is not serious."

WHAT NEXT FOR TOTTENHAM? Conte will hope Richarlison's injury is not severe so that he can call on him to feature in the clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 19. However, the manager acknowledged after the game that it doesn't look good for that game.