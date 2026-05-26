Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Brazil FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts
To watch local broadcasts from abroad using a VPN, connect to a Brazilian server and stream World Cup matches live on free-to-air channels and streaming platforms like TV Globo, SporTV and CazeTV.
Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Brazil?
In Brazil, the official broadcast rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared among major traditional television networks and digital platforms.
Here is exactly how you can catch the tournament:
- Free-to-Air & Pay TV:Grupo Globo (via TV Globo and SporTV) is the traditional heavyweight here. They will broadcast every match featuring the Brazilian national team, the final, and half of the remaining games in the tournament. Additionally, SBT (Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão) and N Sports hold partial television broadcast rights.
- Free Live Streaming: If you prefer watching online, the massively popular digital sports platform CazéTV will be streaming all 104 tournament matches live and completely for free on YouTube.
- App Streaming: You can also stream Globo's coverage through their official streaming service, Globoplay.