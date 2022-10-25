'I had a marvellous time' - Bravo insists error-strewn Man City spell was 'successful in every sense'

Former Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo has insisted his error-strewn time with the club was a great success.

Bravo looks back on Man City career

Says he had marvellous time

And was a complete success

WHAT HAPPENED? The goalkeeper spent four years at Manchester City and was one of Pep Guardiola's first signings for the Citizens. Bravo replaced Joe Hart in the City team but endured an error-strewn first season at the club and was then sidelined for a long spell after rupturing his Achilles tendon. The Chilean has explained the arrival of Guardiola meant a change in style for English football.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I had a marvellous time at Manchester City. I’m telling you, it was successful in every sense. People say I had a tough first season, but it was a learning process," he told The Players' Tribune.

"When I got to England, in 2016, the goalkeeper’s job was to smash the ball as far as possible. The lower-half teams would hit it long and go for the famous second ball. Pep wanted me to take part in the buildup. I was going to play it short, to make myself available for the return pass. If there was no space on the left, I was going to send it to the right to restart the attack. We were trying to change the game."

AND WHAT'S MORE: The arrival of Ederson spelt the end of Bravo's first-team chances but the goalkeeper says he still remembers his time at the club fondly. "The press? I never cared what they wrote. Not at all," he added. "I guess people remember different things. When I look back at that time, I recall that I played in two League Cup finals and two Community Shields — and won them all."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bravo certainly enjoyed a memorable time in Manchester and continues to play at the top level at the age of 39. The Chilean signed for Real Betis after being released by City and was part of the side that lifted the Copa del Rey last season for the first time since 2005 with a shootout win over Valencia.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR CLAUDIO BRAVO? The goalkeeper and his Real Betis team are in Europa League action at Ludogorets on Thursday. Betis will be confirmed as group winners if they avoid defeat.