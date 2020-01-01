'Brave' Willock needs to leave Arsenal on loan for regular games, says Hargreaves

The 21-year-old will not get the playing time he deserves under Mikel Arteta, the former England international midfielder has argued

Joe Willock will have to leave if he wants regular first-team football, Owen Hargreaves says.

The midfielder scored one goal and supplied Nicolas Pepe with a simple pass before the winger fired into the net to secure a 3-0 win for the Gunners in their clash against Dundalk.

Thursday’s match was Willock’s third start for Mikel Arteta’s side this season, having previously been included in the XI in wins over Leicester and .

More teams

The 21-year-old is yet to feature in the Premier League this term, however, and while Hargreaves has been impressed by his performances, he believes Willock needs to find another club if he is to get the chance he deserves.

“I think he’s a really good player. I think he’s going to get a chance to play,” the former and midfielder said on BT Sport. “He showed [on Thursday] if he gets a chance he can play, he’s a good player. He can do so much.

“That’s what he gives you, he gets in the box at the right place at the right time.

“I thought I saw a bit more of that athleticism, rather than just coasting in there. I think his overall game is very good.

“He’s got great instincts. He has a good feel for the game. He’s very brave, he could be really good just depending on who is his partner – who is he with. I think there is a really good player in there. It is just about getting that right fit.

Article continues below

“At his age, he needs to play games. I think right now, at Arsenal, he is not going to get a ton of games.”

Willock has made 66 appearances and scored nine goals for Arsenal in all competitions since his debut in 2017.

The Under 21 international said after his side's latest victory that he is determined to secure a place in Arteta's starting XI. He told reporters: “My personal goals are to get into the team and play regularly. I love playing for Arsenal and that is where I want to be.