Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic is optimistic USMNT winger Gio Reyna can return soon from the illness that sidelined him against Bayern Munich.

Reyna frustrated before illness

Has been frozen out of line-up

Will seek turn in fortunes upon return

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna has avoided injury so far in 2023 - a positive development considering his long history of muscular problems that have stunted his progression in the Bundesliga. However, that's about all that has gone right of late, with U.S. Soccer controversy involving his family, sparse club playing time and now an illness making life difficult.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The winger has started just one match since November despite scoring three times in limited action after the start of the new year. Terzic has previously asked him to be patient with his time on the sidelines.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We hope that Gio Reyna and Thomas Meunier can join us again," Terzic told reporters Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's DFB-Pokal game against RB Leipzig. "We’ll have to decide today after the final training session."

WHAT NEXT FOR REYNA? If he feels good enough to play Wednesday, the DFB-Pokal quarter-final match against RB Leipzig could be a prime opportunity for Reyna to get an extended run out, particularly with Karim Adeyemi's suspension increasing the need for an attacking spark.