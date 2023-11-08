'Borderline slander' - Jonas Eidevall slams Gareth Taylor for 'unacceptable' bullying accusations after Arsenal's WSL victory over Man City

- City boss Taylor accused Eidevall of 'bullying'
- Arsenal coach has responded to claims
- Gunners won crucial match-up 2-1
WHAT HAPPENED? City head coach Gareth Taylor told BBC Sport after the game, which ended 2-1 to Arsenal, that Eidevall was "constantly at the fourth official" and that he thought it was "bullying". "That is always the same with him," he said.
WHAT THEY SAID: Eidevall has now responded to those comments, telling a press conference on Wednesday: "To be honest I was disappointed with the comments because there is no truth in them. I think the wording that Gareth used was borderline slander. Either he is not very good with the truth or he is not very good with the language but, either way, I do not think it was acceptable.
"I had a good professional dialogue with the officials during the game, I have not spoken to Gareth. I don’t think his comments are acceptable and I would expect him to reach out with an apology but I am not sure this is going to happen.
"I have no intention of going into any legal process or anything. I have no intention about this getting more of my energy than needed but I really do think it is unacceptable to say things about a fellow colleague that is not true. I think everyone who is at the game and can see my behaviour can also see that is not a single percentage of truth in that and I think that is quite sad to be honest. That’s why I think it is unacceptable.
"I don’t think I have ever had any behaviour during my career that would come close to the words Gareth Taylor used after the game."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Taylor stood by his comments when speaking to reporters on Monday. "I think it was over the top - it's unnecessary," he said. "If it's a one off, it's fine. But if it's constant, constant all the time, then I think that's where it becomes a problem."
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty ImagesGetty ImagesGetty
WHAT NEXT? Arsenal and Man City are both back in Women's Super League action on Sunday, the Gunners travelling to Leicester while City host Brighton.