Blow for Man City as injured Sane limps out of Community Shield

The Germany winger lasted little over 10 minutes of the season curtain-raiser at Wembley Stadium as he was replaced by Gabriel Jesus

suffered an injury blow as Leroy Sane was forced off in the opening stages of their Community Shield match against Liverpool.

The international appeared to injure his ankle following a challenge by Reds defender Trent Alexander-Arnold at Wembley.

Sane received extensive treatment from the City physios but could not continue and was replaced by Gabriel Jesus with just 13 minutes played.

The 23-year-old was named in City’s starting line-up by Pep Guardiola despite intense speculation regarding his future at the Premier League champions.

The winger has won six major trophies with City, including two league titles, since joining from in 2016.

However, he found regular playing time hard to come by towards the back end of last season.

He still managed to score 10 goals and contribute 11 assists as City claimed the domestic treble, but he started just three of the club's final 12 matches in all competitions.

That sparked reports he could move on this summer despite the club offering him a new long-term contract.

have been linked with a move for the former Schalke winger with speculation gathering pace in recent days.

The Bundesliga champions were forced to publicly deny claims a deal had been reached after German media reported earlier this week that they had agreed to pay around €100 million (£91m/$110m) for the winger.

The reported fee would have been a record, as would the €20m-a-year some outlets reported Sane would receive as salary on a proposed five-year deal.

Bayern head coach Niko Kovac was also forced to apologise to City boss Guardiola, Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic after he said he was ‘confident’ a deal would get done.

Guardiola, who managed Bayern between 2013 and 2016, has previously said he would not stand in his way if the player really wanted to leave, a stance he reiterated when he asked about Sane by reporters in his press conference ahead of Sunday’s game against .

"If he knocks on the door and says he wants to leave then we will speak with the club,” said the Spaniard.