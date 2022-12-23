Blaise Matuidi: France World Cup winner and former Juventus & PSG midfielder announces retirement from football

Blaise Matuidi, a World Cup winner and fan favourite at PSG and Juventus, has announced his retirement from football at 35.

Matuidi vital in France 2018 World Cup win

Retires with 22 major trophies

Last played competitive game in November 2021

WHAT HAPPENED? The French midfielder has announced his retirement from football after 17 years in the professional ranks. He posted an emotional message to Twitter - and accompanying 30-minute interview - to announce his decision.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Matuidi spent the bulk of his career in Serie A and Ligue 1. He has a combined seven league winners medals across two clubs, and made five appearances for France's 2018 World Cup winning side. He spent his last two years of football playing in MLS for Inter Miami, but had not featured in a competitive game since November 2021.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Matuidi enjoyed a lengthy playing career in Europe and abroad, making 699 club appearances and receiving 75 international caps. A versatile midfielder, the Frenchman switched between more defensive and attacking roles throughout his career - and was even used as a wide midfielder for the French national team.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Matuidi posted an emotional message to Twitter: “Dear Football, I loved you so much. Football, you gave me so much, but the time has come to say enough. I accomplished my childhood dreams and the dreams I had as a grown man. It is with a lump in my throat, but with pride, that I turn over this new leaf today. Thank you!”

WHAT NEXT FOR MATUIDI? The Frenchman has already begun some off-field activities, most recently launching an investment fund in March 2022.