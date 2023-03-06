Blackpool fan Tony Johnson dies after pub brawl following Burnley match

A man has died after a pub fight broke out among 15 football supporters following the Championship clash between Blackpool and Burnley on Saturday.

Tony Johnson, 55, was found with a serious head injury outside The Manchester pub in Blackpool at around 7pm by officers, following a fight that broke out between 15 football fans in the hours after Blackpool vs Burnley on March 4.

He received CPR at the scene and was taken to hospital to be treated, but it has since been confirmed that the 55-year-old died as a result of his injuries on Monday, March 6.

Lancashire Police have released a statement, which reads: "A 33-year-old man from Burnley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding and he has since been bailed, pending further enquiries, until June 1."

Detectives are continuing to try and piece together the events of the evening and are appealing for any information about or footage of the incident.

Blackpool released a statement confirming Johnson's death on their official website and paying tribute to the 'lifelong Seasider'.

"Blackpool FC is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the news that supporter, Tony Johnson, tragically lost his life earlier this morning," the club said.

"The Club will be offering an open book of condolence from 4pm in the Moretti Lounge, giving supporters the opportunity to pay their respects to Tony.

"Supporters are also invited to lay flowers at the Mortensen Statue behind the North Stand at 4pm today along with the Club's staff and players, giving everyone associated with the football club the chance to come together and remember a lifelong Seasider.

"All of the thoughts of everyone at the football club go out to Tony's family and friends.

"Rest in peace, Tony."