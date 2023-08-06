‘Big man’ – New £48m Man Utd goalkeeper Andre Onana reacts to being lobbed from the halfway line on Old Trafford debut

Andre Onana is ready to shrug off criticism that comes his way after being lobbed from the halfway line on his Old Trafford bow for Manchester United.

Cameroonian snapped up for big money

Beaten from a long way out against Lens

Expects positive response to setback

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cameroon international goalkeeper has been charged with the task of succeeding David de Gea between the sticks in Manchester, with a £48 million ($61m) transfer taking him to England from Italian giants Inter. Onana has not enjoyed the best of starts to life with the Red Devils, with two friendly defeats suffered during a pre-season tour of the United States. He was then left slumped in the back of his own net after being chipped from 40-odd yards by Lens star Florain Sotoca during his first appearance at a new home.

WHAT THEY SAID: Onana told MUTV afterwards of losing his bearings and making a costly error against French opponents: “Like I always say, I am responsible for everything, especially when we concede goals. I’m the big man at the back so I take all the criticism, all the responsibility is on me.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United recovered from Sotoca’s wonderstrike to claim a 3-1 win - as Marcus Rashford, Antony and Casemiro found the target – and Onana is looking forward to getting the 2023-24 campaign underway. He added: “I think this year will be great, I am very excited for the coming games. I’m already excited for Wolves, but we will have to prepare well because it’s not going to be easy. Everybody is working hard and I’m very confident and positive everything will be right if we do the right things.”

WHAT NEXT? Onana’s competitive debut for United will come against Wolves on August 14, with the Red Devils having also spent big on acquiring England international midfielder Mason Mount and exciting Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund during the summer transfer window.