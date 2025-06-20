'They'll give us a big fight!' - Harry Kane ready for Bayern Munich's physical FIFA Club World Cup 'battle' with Boca Juniors after Auckland City mauling

Harry Kane expects Boca Juniors to give Bayern Munich "a big fight" at the FIFA Club World Cup, but the German giants are ready for "battle".

Bayern eased through their opening game at a global gathering in the United States, with part-time New Zealand outfit Auckland City swept aside with the minimum of fuss. Vincent Kompany’s side took no prisoners in a crushing 10-0 win.

A meeting with Argentine heavyweights Boca at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami promises to pose more of a challenge to Kane and Co - who will be contending with sweltering conditions in Florida as well as ambitious opponents.

England captain Kane said of that test: "Obviously, it's a step up in quality compared to the first game, but we'll prepare for it the same way we did against Auckland and every other team we play. They'll give us a big fight and do everything they can to throw us off our game. We have to be prepared for that. We can take a big step towards the knockout stage. That's what we're focused on."

Kane added on lining up against a South American outfit that will bring plenty of energy on and off the field: "The Boca fans are obviously loud and they’re passionate. A big part of their game is to have the fans behind them, to use them as the energy and to take them into tackles and to battle.

"Their fans are going to be passionate. They’re going to be trying to push their team to win the game. So, yeah, I’m looking forward to the atmosphere. You know, sometimes it brings out the best in you as a player.

"It’s going to be heated, it’s going to be hot, it’s going to be a physical game. And they have some quality players as well, so we need to be ready for that. We have to be ready for the battle. They’re a team who like to battle, like to make it difficult, like to counter press the opponent. We need to be ready for that.

"To be honest, I’ve not played against many South American teams in my career so far. So I think any game, any new team you play, is another experience. It’s hard to really say how the game is going to go, but like I said, I know they’ll be very passionate, very hungry to get the result.

"There’s a lot of top quality teams all around the world. It’s not just Europe where football is played and you see that at national level as well. So it doesn’t surprise me that some of the teams who are maybe not looked upon as some of the favourites, are doing well in this tournament. I don’t think anyone needs to be taken lightly."

Victory over Boca would see Bayern safely through to the last 16 with a game to spare - against Benfica - in Group C. Kane is looking for an immediate addition to his medal collection after breaking his trophy duck with a domestic title triumph in Germany.